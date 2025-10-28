Edison Investment Research Initiates Coverage of SynAct Pharma

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SynAct Pharma AB ( (SE:SYNACT) ) just unveiled an update.

SynAct Pharma AB has announced that Edison Investment Research Ltd., a UK-based firm, has initiated coverage of the company. This collaboration is expected to enhance SynAct Pharma’s visibility in the pharma and biotech industry, potentially impacting its market positioning and providing stakeholders with valuable insights into its operations.

More about SynAct Pharma AB

SynAct Pharma AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on resolving inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company offers a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists designed to induce anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity, aiding patients in achieving immune balance.

Average Trading Volume: 174,485

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK1.18B

