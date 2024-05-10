Edgewise Therapeutics’ New $175M Stock Sale Agreement and Previous Termination

Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) has provided an update.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has inked a deal with Leerink Partners LLC to potentially sell up to $175 million of its common stock through an “at the market” offering, where Leerink will serve as the sales agent. The company retains control over the sale parameters, such as timing, volume, and minimum price, and can terminate the agreement with ten days’ notice. This new arrangement follows the suspension and subsequent termination of a previous sales agreement with BofA Securities, under which Edgewise was authorized to sell up to $125 million in stock.

