Edesa Biotech Announces Positive Phase 3 Study Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Edesa Biotech ( (EDSA) ) has provided an update.

On October 8, 2025, Edesa Biotech announced positive results from a Phase 3 study of its drug candidate paridiprubart for treating Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The study demonstrated that paridiprubart met primary and secondary endpoints with statistical significance, showing a significant reduction in mortality and the need for invasive mechanical ventilation. The drug showed a 13% absolute improvement in survival at 28 days and a 22% relative risk reduction in mortality at 60 days compared to placebo. The results suggest a promising impact on the company’s operations and its positioning in the critical care therapeutics market.

The most recent analyst rating on (EDSA) stock is a Buy with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Edesa Biotech stock, see the EDSA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on EDSA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EDSA is a Underperform.

Edesa Biotech exhibits significant financial challenges, reflected in zero revenue and persistent losses, severely impacting its overall score. Technical indicators show a stable market position, but poor valuation metrics further weigh down the stock’s attractiveness. The lack of revenue and cash flow sustainability poses significant risks.

To see Spark’s full report on EDSA stock, click here.

More about Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. The company is actively involved in the research and development of novel therapeutics, with a market focus on addressing unmet medical needs in critical care and respiratory conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 55,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $19.28M

Find detailed analytics on EDSA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue