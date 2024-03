Edenor SA Class B (EDN) has released an update.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor S.A.) has announced the scheduling of their Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting for April 25, 2024. The meetings are set to be conducted virtually via Microsoft Teams from their Buenos Aires headquarters. This decision follows a recent resolution by the company’s Board of Directors.

