Eden Innovations Secures $4.35 Million in Capital Raising

Eden Innovations ( (AU:EDE) ) has shared an update.
Eden Innovations Ltd has successfully secured commitments to raise approximately $4.35 million through a placement of shortfall securities from its recent entitlement offer. This capital will support the marketing and commercialization of its products, EdenCrete® and OptiBlend®, and is part of the company’s financial restructuring efforts, which also included the sale of a property in Georgia to repay debt.
More about Eden Innovations
Eden Innovations Ltd operates in the construction and energy sectors, focusing on innovative products like EdenCrete® and OptiBlend®. These products are aimed at enhancing concrete performance and optimizing fuel usage, respectively, with a market focus primarily in the USA and globally.
YTD Price Performance: 82.14%
Average Trading Volume: 770,090
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$18.83M
