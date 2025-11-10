Eden Innovations Secures $4.35 Million in Capital Raising

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Tasman Resources ( (AU:TAS) ).
Eden Innovations Ltd announced it has secured firm commitments to raise approximately $4.35 million through a placement of shortfall securities from its recent entitlement offer. The placement was led by Oakley Capital Partners and co-managed by Peak Asset Management, with significant support from new professional investors. Tasman Resources Ltd, Eden’s major shareholder, plans to invest $250,000 in the placement, subject to shareholder approval. The funds will be used for the marketing and commercialization of Eden’s products, EdenCrete® and OptiBlend®, in the USA and globally. This capital raising, along with the sale of its Georgia property, is a significant step towards completing Eden’s financial restructuring.
More about Tasman Resources
YTD Price Performance: 80.0%
Average Trading Volume: 558,638
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$9.38M
