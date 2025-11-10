Eden Innovations Secures $4.35 Million in Capital Raising

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Tasman Resources ( (AU:TAS) ).

Eden Innovations Ltd announced it has secured firm commitments to raise approximately $4.35 million through a placement of shortfall securities from its recent entitlement offer. The placement was led by Oakley Capital Partners and co-managed by Peak Asset Management, with significant support from new professional investors. Tasman Resources Ltd, Eden’s major shareholder, plans to invest $250,000 in the placement, subject to shareholder approval. The funds will be used for the marketing and commercialization of Eden’s products, EdenCrete® and OptiBlend®, in the USA and globally. This capital raising, along with the sale of its Georgia property, is a significant step towards completing Eden’s financial restructuring.

More about Tasman Resources

YTD Price Performance: 80.0%

Average Trading Volume: 558,638

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.38M

For a thorough assessment of TAS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue