ECT Advances Tech Projects and Expands Patents

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (ECT) has made significant strides with their Bacchus Marsh Project, optimizing their plant design for agricultural products and syngas testing, which is expected to reduce capital expenditure and improve efficiency. The company has also entered into a milestone MOU with ESG Agriculture, aiming to commercialize their net-zero COLDry technology for sustainable soil health solutions. Additionally, ECT has expanded its patent portfolio with recent grants in Canada and India for its HydroMOR technology, offering a decarbonisation path for the steel industry.

