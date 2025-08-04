ECR Minerals Advances Blue Mountain Project with Promising Gold Prospects

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from ECR Minerals ( (GB:ECR) ).

ECR Minerals has provided an update on its operations at the Blue Mountain Project in Queensland, Australia, where it has been conducting reconnaissance drilling. The company has identified a potentially lucrative area with visible gold, estimating a potential in situ gold value of over US$1.1 million. ECR plans to continue operations at the Blue Mountain Project before moving to the Lolworth Project. The company also announced an update on its total voting rights with the admission of new ordinary shares to trading on AIM.

More about ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company focused on gold in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 16,172,589

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.54M

