EcoGraf Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

An announcement from EcoGraf ( (AU:EGR) ) is now available.

EcoGraf Limited has announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 25, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or via proxy voting. The meeting will address various resolutions, and shareholders are urged to submit their proxy votes by November 23, 2025. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to engage with the company’s strategic direction and operational plans.

More about EcoGraf

EcoGraf Limited is a company focused on building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business. It produces high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. The company has invested over US$30 million in projects such as the Epanko Graphite Mine and Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania, and EcoGraf HFfree® Purification Facilities. EcoGraf also focuses on battery anode recycling to support sustainability in the supply chain.

