EcoGraf Completes Key Resettlement Plan for Epanko Project

EcoGraf ( (AU:EGR) ) has shared an update.

EcoGraf Limited has successfully completed the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) for its Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania, marking a critical milestone for the project’s debt financing. The RAP, which aligns with international standards, involves extensive community engagement and asset revaluation, and includes plans for a new resettlement village with infrastructure to support affected households. This development is expected to enhance EcoGraf’s project execution and strengthen its position in the graphite mining sector, while ensuring community support and compliance with regulatory requirements.

More about EcoGraf

EcoGraf Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the production of graphite. The company is engaged in developing the Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania, which is a significant part of its market focus.

Average Trading Volume: 364,220

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$207.8M

