Eco Buildings Secures Full Funding for Kosovo Arbitration Case

Eco Buildings Group ( (GB:ECOB) ) has provided an update.

Eco Buildings Group PLC has announced a significant development in its €195 million arbitration case against the Republic of Kosovo, with full litigation funding secured from Atticus Litigation Financing. This funding will enable its subsidiary, Fox Marble Ltd, to pursue the claim through the International Court of Arbitration. The backing from Atticus, advised by litigation finance expert Nick Rowles-Davies, and the engagement of BSA Law on a Conditional Fee Arrangement basis, reflects strong confidence in the legal merits of the case. This development is expected to positively impact Eco Buildings’ operations and strengthen its industry positioning.

More about Eco Buildings Group

Eco Buildings Group PLC is a leader in prefabricated, sustainable housing technology, utilizing proprietary glass fibre reinforced gypsum (GFRG) panel-based systems. The company targets both affordable and high-end housing markets, offering solutions that significantly reduce construction time and costs while ensuring architectural integrity and environmental responsibility. Eco Buildings has secured contracts in Albania and Kosovo, expected to generate substantial revenue, and is poised to benefit from the growing market demand for factory-based building technology.

Average Trading Volume: 268,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.44M

