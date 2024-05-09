ECN Capital Shows Signs of Rebound in Q1-2024

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) has released an update.

ECN Capital Corp. reported a slight adjusted net loss of $0.3 million in Q1-2024, demonstrating a recovery with performance exceeding expectations and improvement over the previous quarter’s losses. Despite the net loss, the company experienced solid operational improvements, strong liquidity, and reaffirmed its full-year guidance, while declaring quarterly dividends for its common and preferred shareholders.

For further insights into TSE:ECN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.