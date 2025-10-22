Eclipse Metals Ltd Issues Shares in Compliance with Corporations Act

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eclipse Metals Ltd. ( (AU:EPM) ) has shared an announcement.

Eclipse Metals Ltd announced the issuance of fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, in compliance with relevant legal provisions. This move indicates the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements and suggests a strategic approach to capital management, potentially impacting its financial operations and investor relations.

More about Eclipse Metals Ltd.

Eclipse Metals Ltd is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker EPM. The company operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

YTD Price Performance: 100%

Average Trading Volume: 6,855,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$92.97M

