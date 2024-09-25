Ecclesiastical Insurance Reports Strong Interim Growth

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office (GB:ELLA) has released an update.

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc has reported a significant increase in its 2024 interim results, with Gross Written Premiums rising to £301.1 million and a profit before tax of £41.4 million, up from £10.2 million in the previous year. The company’s growth is attributed to strong retention, customer loyalty, and expansion into new sectors, alongside a stable claims environment resulting in a robust underwriting profit of £20.4 million. Ecclesiastical’s dedication to social responsibility is evident as they continue to make substantial charitable donations, contributing £8 million to its charitable owner from this period’s performance.

