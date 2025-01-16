EC Healthcare Announces Closure of Register for EGM

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

EC Healthcare ( (HK:2138) ) has shared an update.

EC Healthcare has announced the closure of its register of members from February 4 to February 5, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for attendance and voting at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for February 5, 2025. Shareholders must submit transfer documents and share certificates by February 3, 2025, to be eligible to vote at the EGM.

More about EC Healthcare

YTD Price Performance: -5.97%

Average Trading Volume: 1,317,246

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$770.4M

For a thorough assessment of 2138 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.