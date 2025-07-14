EBOS Group Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EBOS Group Limited ( (AU:EBO) ) has provided an update.

EBOS Group Limited announced the application for quotation of 4,277 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). These securities are issued under an employee incentive scheme, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize and retain talent, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market positioning.

EBOS Group Limited operates in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, providing a range of products and services primarily focused on healthcare distribution and logistics.

