EBOS Group Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

EBOS Group Limited ( (AU:EBO) ) just unveiled an update.

EBOS Group Limited announced the cessation of 2,192 performance rights due to unmet conditions, as detailed in their recent notification. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders, reflecting on the company’s operational adjustments and strategic focus.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EBO) stock is a Hold with a A$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on EBOS Group Limited stock, see the AU:EBO Stock Forecast page.

More about EBOS Group Limited

EBOS Group Limited operates in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, providing a range of products and services including medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and related healthcare solutions. The company focuses on serving markets in Australia and New Zealand, positioning itself as a key player in the distribution and logistics of healthcare products.

Average Trading Volume: 138,807

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.03B

