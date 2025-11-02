EBOS Group Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EBOS Group Limited ( (AU:EBO) ) just unveiled an update.

EBOS Group Limited has announced a change in the interest of one of its directors, Tracey Batten. On October 30, 2025, Batten acquired 2,728 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, increasing her total holdings to 4,500 shares. This transaction reflects a significant personal investment by the director, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EBO) stock is a Hold with a A$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on EBOS Group Limited stock, see the AU:EBO Stock Forecast page.

More about EBOS Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 140,198

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.16B

See more insights into EBO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

