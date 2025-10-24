EBOS Group Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from EBOS Group Limited ( (AU:EBO) ).

EBOS Group Limited has disclosed a change in the relevant interests of its director, Mark Bloom, who has increased his holding of ordinary shares from 2,000 to 3,500 through an on-market acquisition. This transaction, involving 1,500 ordinary shares, was valued at approximately NZD 42,708.47, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency in financial dealings and potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

More about EBOS Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 139,637

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.13B

