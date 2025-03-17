EBOS Group Denies Real Pet Food Acquisition Speculation

EBOS Group Limited ( (AU:EBO) ) just unveiled an update.

EBOS Group Limited has clarified that it is not pursuing an acquisition of the Real Pet Food Company, countering recent media speculation. This announcement reaffirms EBOS’s commitment to its growth strategy through smaller, strategic acquisitions, and maintains its current market positioning without expanding into new areas.

More about EBOS Group Limited

EBOS Group Limited operates in the healthcare and animal care sectors, focusing on the distribution and retail of healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical products, as well as pet care supplies across New Zealand and Australia.

YTD Price Performance: 2.03%

Average Trading Volume: 37,985

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.65B

