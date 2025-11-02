EBOS Director Increases Stake with Significant Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from EBOS Group Limited ( (AU:EBO) ).

EBOS Group Limited has disclosed a significant acquisition of shares by its director, Tracey Leigh Batten. Batten increased her holding from 1,772 to 4,500 ordinary shares through a market purchase, reflecting a substantial investment in the company. This transaction, valued at NZD 77,020.61, signifies confidence in the company’s future prospects and may influence stakeholder perceptions positively.

EBOS Group Limited operates in the healthcare and animal care sectors, providing a wide range of products and services across Australasia. The company focuses on the distribution and wholesale of healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical products, as well as animal care products.

Average Trading Volume: 140,198

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.16B

