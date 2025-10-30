eBay Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Ebay Inc ( (EBAY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ebay Inc presented to its investors.

eBay Inc., a leading global commerce company, connects millions of buyers and sellers worldwide, offering a vibrant marketplace for unique and valuable items. The company operates primarily in the e-commerce sector, known for its innovative use of technology and commitment to economic opportunity.

In its third quarter of 2025, eBay Inc. reported a robust financial performance with a revenue of $2.8 billion, marking a 9% increase compared to the previous year. The company also celebrated its 30th anniversary, highlighting its role in empowering entrepreneurs and promoting the circular economy.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include a Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of $20.1 billion, a 10% increase year-over-year, and earnings per share of $1.28 on a GAAP basis and $1.36 on a non-GAAP basis. eBay also returned $757 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Strategic initiatives such as AI enhancements, new seller protections, and expanded luxury authentication in the UK were highlighted as significant developments.

The company continues to focus on sustainable growth, leveraging its strong financial position and strategic initiatives to create long-term value for shareholders. eBay’s management remains optimistic about the future, aiming to build on its current momentum and further enhance the e-commerce experience for its global community.

