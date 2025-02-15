Ebara Corporation Reports Strong Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Ebara Corporation ( (EBCOF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ebara Corporation presented to its investors.

Ebara Corporation, a prominent player in the industrial machinery sector, specializes in the manufacturing of pumps, compressors, and other related equipment, catering to diverse industries worldwide. The company has recently released its earnings report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, showcasing significant growth in financial metrics.

Ebara Corporation reported a robust increase in revenue and profit for the fiscal year 2024, with revenue rising by 14.1% to ¥866,668 million and profit attributable to owners of the parent growing by 18.4% to ¥71,401 million. This impressive performance was driven by strong demand in the precision machinery and building service segments, despite challenges such as geopolitical risks and fluctuating market conditions.

The company’s strategic initiatives under the E-Plan2025, focusing on value creation from the customer’s perspective, have contributed to its competitive edge. Notably, the precision machinery segment experienced a notable surge in orders due to increased demand for generative AI, while the environmental business faced a decline due to the timing of large-scale projects. Ebara’s financial position also strengthened, with total equity rising to ¥485,336 million and cash flows from operating activities significantly improving.

Looking forward, Ebara Corporation remains cautiously optimistic, anticipating continued demand for its products, particularly in the semiconductor and social infrastructure sectors. The company aims to achieve ¥900,000 million in revenue and ¥101,500 million in operating profit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, despite expecting uncertainties in the global economic environment.