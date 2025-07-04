Ebara Corporation Announces Change in Major Shareholders

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Ebara ( (JP:6361) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ebara Corporation announced a change in its major shareholders as of July 3, 2025, with Ichigo Trust Pte. Ltd. reducing its voting rights from 10.29% to 8.99%. This change may impact Ebara’s shareholder dynamics, but the company has not indicated any immediate effects on its strategic operations or market position.

More about Ebara

Ebara Corporation operates in the industrial sector, focusing on manufacturing and providing products such as pumps, compressors, and other related machinery. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is recognized for its contributions to various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 2,264,045

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1271.9B

