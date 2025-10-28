EAT&HOLDINGS Expands E-commerce with Opus Limited Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from EAT&HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2882) ) is now available.

EAT&HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. has announced the acquisition of Opus Limited by its subsidiary, 9-block Co., Ltd., to expand its e-commerce business. This strategic move aims to strengthen its gyoza portfolio by adding Opus Limited’s ‘Bishoku Tenshin Gyouzakan’ brand, which is known for its popular frozen gyoza products. The acquisition is expected to generate significant synergies, enhance market positioning, and contribute to the company’s future growth by meeting diverse customer needs and delivering enhanced dining satisfaction.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2882) stock is a Hold with a Yen2135.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on EAT&HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:2882 Stock Forecast page.

More about EAT&HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

EAT&HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, focusing on being a ‘food life planning company’ that enhances dining experiences with innovative ideas. The company is involved in e-commerce, offering a range of gyoza brands, including ‘Osaka Ohsho’ and ‘SAPPORO Gyoza Seizo Sho’, catering to diverse market needs with products that emphasize quality, exclusivity, and accessibility.

Average Trading Volume: 26,618

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen22.91B

See more data about 2882 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue