Eat Well Group Seeks Partial Revocation Order for $1.5 Million Financing

Eat Well Investment Group Inc ( (TSE:EWG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. has applied for a partial revocation of a cease trade order to facilitate a $1.5 million financing through a private placement. The proceeds will be used to address outstanding financial disclosures and essential expenses, aiming to resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The initiative marks a significant step towards resolving the company’s trading suspension, with expectations of a robust rebound in 2025.

More about Eat Well Investment Group Inc

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. is a Canadian-based leader in sustainable, plant-based ingredients, focusing on premium pulse processing. The company owns Belle Pulses Ltd., one of North America’s largest pulse processors, and is dedicated to shaping the future of global food systems.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$26.65M

For a thorough assessment of EWG stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue