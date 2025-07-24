Easyknit International Sells Stake in Best Food

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Easyknit International Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1218) ) has shared an update.

Easyknit International Holdings Ltd, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Mark Profit, has disposed of 2,590,000 shares of Best Food, a company engaged in the operation of chain restaurants and food and beverage businesses in China. This transaction, which represents approximately 0.16% of Best Food’s total issued shares, generated gross sales proceeds of approximately HK$2,512,300. The disposal is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, as it exceeds 5% but is less than 25% of the applicable percentage ratios. Following this transaction, Easyknit International Holdings Ltd’s stake in Best Food has decreased from 4.63% to 4.46%.

More about Easyknit International Holdings Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 13,061

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$122.1M

