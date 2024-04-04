Eastplats Delays Annual Financial Reports

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) has released an update.

Eastern Platinum Limited, a holder of platinum group metal and chrome assets in South Africa, has announced a delay in filing their annual financial statements and information for 2023, which has resulted in a Management Cease Trade Order restricting company insiders from trading shares. The general public can still trade shares, and the company has committed to filing the overdue documents as soon as possible and will issue bi-weekly updates in the interim.

