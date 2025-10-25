EastGroup Properties’ Earnings Call Highlights Growth Amid Challenges

Eastgroup Properties ((EGP)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

EastGroup Properties’ Recent Earnings Call Reflects Optimism Amid Challenges

EastGroup Properties’ recent earnings call conveyed a generally positive sentiment, highlighting solid financial performance with growth in funds from operations (FFO) and robust leasing metrics. Despite these strengths, the company acknowledged challenges, particularly in slower development leasing and difficulties in specific markets like California. While maintaining a strong financial position, EastGroup remains cautious about the pace of development starts.

FFO Growth

EastGroup Properties reported an impressive 6.6% increase in funds from operations (FFO) per share, reaching $2.27 for the quarter. This growth continues a decade-long trend of surpassing prior year’s FFO per share, underscoring the company’s consistent financial performance.

Leasing Metrics

The company achieved quarter-end leasing at 96.7%, with occupancy at 95.9%. The quarterly re-leasing spreads were significant, with a 36% increase on a GAAP basis and 22% on a cash basis for leases signed during the quarter, reflecting strong leasing activity.

Cash Same-Store Growth

EastGroup’s cash same-store growth was notable, with a 6.9% rise for the quarter and 6.2% year-to-date, indicating healthy performance across its existing properties.

Strong Financial Position

The company’s financial stability is evident with a debt to total market capitalization ratio of 14.1%, an unadjusted debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9 times, and an impressive interest and fixed charge coverage of 17 times.

Acquisitions and Development

EastGroup expanded its portfolio by acquiring properties in Raleigh, North Carolina, new development land in Orlando, and new buildings and land in the Northeast Dallas market, signaling strategic growth initiatives.

Occupancy Decline

The average quarterly occupancy was 95.7%, a slight decline of 100 basis points from the third quarter of 2024, reflecting some challenges in maintaining occupancy levels.

Delayed Development Pipeline

While the development pipeline leasing and projected yields are maintained, the pace has slowed, leading to a reduction in development start projections to $200 million from earlier in the year.

Challenges in California Market

The Los Angeles market posed significant challenges, with 11 consecutive quarters of negative net absorption, complicating leasing efforts in the region.

Limited New Construction Starts

Construction starts were historically low, with increasing difficulties in obtaining zoning and permitting, resulting in a projected reduction of starts by $15 million.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, EastGroup Properties remains optimistic about its long-term prospects despite a cautious tenant expansion environment impacting the development pipeline. The company expects to reforecast 2025 starts to $200 million, with limited supply and increased demand potentially driving rents up. CFO Brent W. Wood projected FFO guidance for the fourth quarter to be between $2.30 to $2.34 per share, with an annual range of $8.94 to $8.98, marking a 7.3% to 7.9% increase from the prior year.

In summary, EastGroup Properties’ earnings call reflected a positive outlook with strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives, despite facing challenges in certain markets and a slower pace of development starts. The company remains well-positioned financially and optimistic about future growth opportunities.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue