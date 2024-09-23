Eastern Resources Embraces Corporate Governance Standards

Eastern Resources Limited (AU:EFE) has released an update.

Eastern Resources Limited has committed to robust corporate governance, aligning with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s 4th Edition Recommendations, as detailed in their latest statement. The company has formalized the roles and responsibilities of its Board and Management, ensuring transparency and performance reviews, while also maintaining a Diversity Policy that acknowledges the benefits of diversity but has not set specific objectives due to its small workforce. Despite having a predominantly male leadership, the company is not subject to the Workplace Gender Equality Act due to its size.

For further insights into AU:EFE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.