Eastern Platinum Mourns the Loss of Board Chair George Dorin

Eastern Platinum Limited announced the passing of George Graham Dorin, the esteemed Board Chair, who joined the company in 2016 and played a crucial role in its governance and growth. His extensive financial expertise and leadership were highly valued, and his loss is deeply felt by the company and its board members, who extend their condolences to his family.

Eastern Platinum Limited, known as Eastplats, is involved in the mining industry, specifically focusing on platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome assets in South Africa. The company’s operations are concentrated in the Bushveld Complex, which is a significant geological area containing a large portion of the world’s PGM-bearing ore. Eastplats’ activities include mining and processing ore at the Crocodile River Mine to produce PGM and chrome concentrates.

