Eastern Platinum Faces Filing Delay Amid Probe

Eastern Platinum Limited has announced a potential delay in filing its 2023 annual financial reports due to an investigation into whistleblower allegations, which were found to be unsubstantiated. The company is working closely with its auditors to complete the filings and expects to meet the extended deadline of April 30, 2024. A Management Cease Trade Order has been applied for to avoid a full Cease Trade Order, with no guarantee it will be granted.

