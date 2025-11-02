Eastern Metals Advances Key Transactions and Capital Raising Efforts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eastern Metals Limited ( (AU:EMS) ) has issued an announcement.

Eastern Metals Limited has made significant progress in its corporate activities during the September 2025 quarter, including advancing the acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited and selling its Browns Reef Project to Australian Gold and Copper Ltd. The company plans to raise capital through a share placement, which requires shareholder approval, and expects the sale of Browns Reef to provide immediate financial benefits to shareholders while maintaining strategic investment in the project.

Eastern Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development projects. The company is involved in acquiring and managing mineral assets, with a market focus on advancing its projects in Australia.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

