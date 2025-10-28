Easterly Government Properties Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Easterly Government Properties Inc. ( (DEA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Easterly Government Properties Inc. presented to its investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Washington, D.C., specializes in acquiring, developing, and managing Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government and its partners.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Easterly Government Properties reported a net income of $1.2 million and Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) of $35.6 million. The company also highlighted significant acquisitions and development activities, including a new laboratory in Fort Myers, Florida, and a facility leased to York Space Systems in Colorado.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a net income of $0.03 per share and Core FFO of $0.76 per share. The company raised approximately $16.8 million through the issuance of common stock and reported a total indebtedness of approximately $1.6 billion. Easterly also announced a cash dividend of $0.45 per share for the third quarter.

Looking ahead, Easterly Government Properties has adjusted its guidance for full-year 2025 Core FFO per share to a range of $2.98 to $3.02 and issued guidance for 2026 with an expected range of $3.05 to $3.12. The company remains focused on strategic acquisitions and development investments to drive future growth.

