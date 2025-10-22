East West Bancorp Achieves Record Quarterly Earnings

East West Bancorp ( (EWBC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information East West Bancorp presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

East West Bancorp, Inc., a public company and the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, provides financial services across the United States and Asia, with a focus on connecting customers to new opportunities. The company recently announced a record quarterly net income of $368 million for the third quarter of 2025, with diluted earnings per share reaching $2.65. This performance was driven by strong growth in deposits, loans, and fee income, particularly in wealth management and lending services.

In the third quarter of 2025, East West Bancorp reported total revenue of $778 million, an 11% increase from the previous quarter. The company’s net interest income reached a record $678 million, supported by deposit-led growth and higher fee income. The bank’s asset quality remained resilient, with a slight increase in nonperforming assets but a decrease in the criticized loans ratio. The allowance for loan losses was bolstered to $791 million, reflecting a cautious approach amid economic uncertainties.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a return on average assets of 1.84% and a return on average common equity of 17.44%. The company’s total assets grew to $79.7 billion, with total loans reaching $55.8 billion and total deposits climbing to $66.6 billion. East West Bancorp’s capital position remains strong, with regulatory capital ratios well above industry requirements.

Looking ahead, East West Bancorp’s management remains optimistic about the company’s ability to navigate various market environments, thanks to its significant capital levels, ample liquidity, and strong earnings profile. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities, despite the uncertain economic outlook for 2026.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue