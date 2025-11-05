East Japan Railway Reports Revenue Growth Amid Income Decline

East Japan Railway (EJPRY) ( (EJPRY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information East Japan Railway (EJPRY) presented to its investors.

East Japan Railway Company (JR East) is a major player in the transportation sector, primarily operating rail services across eastern Japan, and is known for its extensive railway network and customer-focused services.

In its latest earnings report for the six-month period ending September 30, 2025, JR East reported a 4.9% increase in operating revenues compared to the same period last year, reaching 1,463,096 million yen. Despite this growth in revenue, the company experienced a slight decline in operating income and ordinary income, which decreased by 1.8% and 2.7%, respectively.

The company’s profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 5.3% to 147,227 million yen, reflecting a positive trend in shareholder returns. Additionally, JR East announced an increase in its interim dividend, raising it from 26.00 yen to 35.00 yen per share, with a forecasted total annual dividend of 70.00 yen per share for fiscal 2026.

Looking ahead, JR East has revised its earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipating a 5.9% increase in operating revenues and a 5.7% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company remains committed to enhancing its operational efficiency and expanding its service offerings to sustain growth in the competitive transportation market.

