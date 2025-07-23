Easou Technology Forms Joint Venture for Blockchain-Based RWA Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Easou Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:2550) ) is now available.

Easou Technology Holdings Limited has formed a joint venture with Acceleronet HPC Limited, a Huawei Cloud Solution Provider, to establish Novus Infusion Partners Limited. This new entity will focus on the issuance of Real-World Assets (RWA) and the development of a blockchain-based platform for tokenizing and managing intangible cultural intellectual property rights. The collaboration aims to create a cross-border and cross-chain RWA ecosystem, enhancing Easou’s positioning in the digital asset space and potentially impacting stakeholders involved in the Web3.0 industry transformation.

Easou Technology Holdings Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on digital solutions and blockchain technology services. The company is involved in the issuance of Real-World Assets (RWA) and collaborates on projects related to intangible cultural and creative intellectual property.

