Ease2pay N.V. (DE:DOC2) has released an update.

Ease2pay N.V., a company offering a self-service activation and payment platform, anticipates a significant 50% increase in transaction volume for the first half of 2024 over the same period the previous year. These financial results are set to be discussed at the company’s Annual General Meeting today.

For further insights into DE:DOC2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.