Earthworks Industries Faces Lease Termination Setback

An announcement from Earthworks Industries ( (TSE:EWK) ) is now available.

Earthworks Industries Inc. announced that the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California upheld a decision to terminate the lease between its subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc., and the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation. The company is considering appealing the decision and plans to continue its waste management model at other sites, despite the setback.

Earthworks Industries Inc. operates in the waste management industry, focusing on integrated waste management solutions through its subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc.

