Earths Energy Limited Announces Director’s Change in Interest

Cradle Resources Limited ( (AU:EE1) ) has issued an update.

Earths Energy Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Grant Davey, who has disposed of 6,000,000 unquoted options. This change reflects a lapse of options, leaving Davey with a significant number of ordinary shares and remaining unquoted options. The update is part of the company’s regulatory compliance with ASX listing rules.

More about Cradle Resources Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.75M

