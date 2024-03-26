EarthLabs Inc. Expands with Frankfurt Listing

Goldspot Discoveries Corp (TSE:SPOT) has released an update.

EarthLabs Inc., a mining investment, technology, and media company, has announced its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘8EK0’, alongside its presence on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQX in the United States. The listing on one of the world’s largest trading centers is a strategic move by EarthLabs to leverage the resource boom and offer investors smart, sustainable capital through its investments, royalties, and innovative data-driven media SaaS tools.

