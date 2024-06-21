EarlyPay Limited Welcomes New Major Shareholder

EarlyPay Limited (AU:EPY) has released an update.

EarlyPay Limited has announced that Thorney Opportunities Ltd and its associated entities have become substantial holders, acquiring a 5.61% stake with 16,250,444 ordinary shares in the company. This change in substantial holding was disclosed in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act, identifying Thorney Opportunities Ltd as the beneficial holder and the entities controlled by Alex Waislitz as having a relevant interest in the financial and operating decisions of the company.

