Eagle Royalties Ltd. Announces Reverse Takeover with Summit Royalty

An announcement from Eagle Royalties Ltd. ( (TSE:ER) ) is now available.

Eagle Royalties Ltd. has announced the filing of its management information circular for an upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders, where a reverse takeover transaction with Summit Royalty Corp. will be considered. This transaction, if approved, will result in a new entity named Summit Royalties Ltd. and is expected to lead to a listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company encourages shareholders to access meeting materials electronically due to potential postal delays.

More about Eagle Royalties Ltd.

Eagle Royalties Ltd. operates in the financial sector, focusing on royalty interests. The company is involved in managing and acquiring royalties, which are financial interests in the revenue generated by natural resource projects.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

