Eagle Eye Solutions Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

The latest update is out from Eagle Eye Solutions ( (GB:EYE) ).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC has announced the issuance of 5,000 new ordinary shares following the exercise of certain options, with trading expected to commence on AIM on 29 October 2025. This issuance increases the total number of ordinary shares to 29,955,168, with 29,870,168 voting rights, allowing shareholders to calculate their interests in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:EYE) stock is a Buy with a £325.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eagle Eye Solutions stock, see the GB:EYE Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:EYE is a Outperform.

Eagle Eye Solutions demonstrates strong financial performance with robust revenue growth and financial stability. Technical indicators show positive momentum, although the stock is overvalued based on its P/E ratio. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

More about Eagle Eye Solutions

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC is a leading SaaS and AI technology company that specializes in enabling retail, travel, and hospitality brands to enhance customer loyalty through real-time, omnichannel, and personalized marketing activities. Their cloud-based platform, Eagle Eye AIR, supports over 500 million loyalty member wallets globally and executes more than 1 billion personalized offers weekly. The company is a certified member of the MACH Alliance and serves numerous enterprise businesses worldwide, including major retailers like Asda, Tesco, and Woolworths Group.

Average Trading Volume: 48,083

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £86.01M

