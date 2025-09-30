Eagers Automotive Initiates Trading Halt Amid Acquisition Talks

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Eagers Automotive Limited ( (AU:APE) ) has shared an announcement.

Eagers Automotive Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to make an announcement about a potential acquisition and the results of an accelerated entitlement offer. This move indicates a significant strategic development for the company, which could impact its market position and stakeholder interests. The trading halt will remain in effect until normal trading resumes on October 3, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:APE) stock is a Buy with a A$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eagers Automotive Limited stock, see the AU:APE Stock Forecast page.

More about Eagers Automotive Limited

Average Trading Volume: 427,658

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.43B

For a thorough assessment of APE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue