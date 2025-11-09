E79 Gold Mines Uncovers Promising Gold Anomalies at Laverton South Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

E79 Gold Mines Limited ( (AU:E79) ) just unveiled an update.

E79 Gold Mines Limited announced promising results from its recent air-core drilling program at the Laverton South Gold Project in Western Australia. The results revealed anomalous gold below the regional paleochannel, indicating potential for deeper gold discoveries. Additionally, prospectors found numerous small gold nuggets on the Pinjin North tenements, further enhancing the area’s prospectivity. These findings could positively impact E79 Gold’s exploration efforts and industry positioning by highlighting the potential for significant gold mineralization in the region.

E79 Gold Mines Limited is a West Australian-based exploration company focused on gold mining. The company operates primarily in the Laverton Tectonic Zone within the Archaean Yilgarn Craton, a major gold-producing region in Western Australia.

