E79 Gold Mines Secures ASX Waiver for Cue Gold Project Acquisition

The latest update is out from E79 Gold Mines Limited ( (AU:E79) ).

E79 Gold Mines Limited announced that it has been granted a partial waiver from the ASX Listing Rule 7.3.4, allowing the company to issue Deferred A Consideration Shares within six months of its upcoming annual general meeting. This waiver facilitates the completion of the tenure transfer and registration process for the Cue Gold Project acquisition. However, the waiver does not extend to Deferred B Consideration Shares, which remain subject to the original timeline. This development is significant for E79 Gold as it impacts the company’s ability to finalize the acquisition process efficiently, potentially affecting its strategic positioning in the gold mining sector.

E79 Gold Mines Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development projects. The company is involved in acquiring and developing gold mining projects, with a market focus on expanding its portfolio of gold assets.

