E79 Gold Mines Expands Exploration Footprint with New Acquisitions and Drilling Success

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

E79 Gold Mines Limited ( (AU:E79) ) just unveiled an announcement.

E79 Gold Mines Limited announced significant progress in its exploration activities for the quarter ending September 2025. The company completed extensive aircore drilling at the Laverton South Gold Project, identifying gold below regional palaeochannels at two prospects. Additionally, E79 Gold acquired the Cue Gold Project, adjacent to the high-grade Day Dawn Goldfield, enhancing its exploration potential. The Mountain Home project in the Northern Territory saw an expanded mineralized footprint with high-grade copper assay results, and a land access agreement was signed, paving the way for future drilling. The company also reported a cash balance of $1.28 million and a successful $3 million capital raise post-quarter.

More about E79 Gold Mines Limited

E79 Gold Mines Limited is a West Australian-based exploration company focused on gold, base metal, and strategic metals. The company holds 2,336 square kilometers of prospective tenure in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, aiming to expand its exploration footprint and capitalize on high-grade mineral opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,029,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

For an in-depth examination of E79 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue