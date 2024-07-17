E3 Lithium Shareholders Approve Board and Plans

E3 Metals (TSE:ETL) has released an update.

E3 Lithium Ltd. successfully concluded its annual general and special meeting, securing shareholder approval for all proposed resolutions, including the appointment of new auditor MNP LLP, the election of a six-member board of directors, and the transition of its equity incentive plan from a ‘rolling’ to a ‘fixed’ structure. In addition to these corporate advancements, Tina Craft was welcomed to the board, succeeding the retired Mike O’Hara, and was granted stock options as an incentivization part of her board membership.

