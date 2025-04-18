E2E Networks Updates Registrar Contact Details for Enhanced Stakeholder Communication

An announcement from E2E Networks Ltd. ( (IN:E2E) ) is now available.

E2E Networks Ltd. announced a change in the contact details for its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, now known as MUFG Intime India Private Limited. This update is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline shareholder communications and improve service efficiency, reflecting its commitment to maintaining effective stakeholder relations.

More about E2E Networks Ltd.

E2E Networks Ltd. operates in the technology industry, providing cloud infrastructure services. The company focuses on delivering scalable and efficient cloud solutions to businesses, enhancing their digital operations and infrastructure.

YTD Price Performance: -55.14%

Average Trading Volume: 87,346

Current Market Cap: 39.77B INR

